  • Melissa Bettoni of Italy scores a try during their Rugby World Cup 2021 match against Japan in Auckland on Saturday. | WORLD RUGBY / VIA GETTY IMAGES
    Melissa Bettoni of Italy scores a try during their Rugby World Cup 2021 match against Japan in Auckland on Saturday. | WORLD RUGBY / VIA GETTY IMAGES

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Auckland – A record-breaking day for Michela Sillari helped Italy beat Japan 21-8 in Auckland on Sunday and book the team’s first visit to the knockout phase of a women’s Rugby World Cup.

Sillari became the highest point-scorer for her country as the Italians dominated the second half of their final group match.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW