  • Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (center) hits a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS in the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Yordan Alvarez blasted another game-winning home run as the Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Thursday to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their best-of-five MLB American League Division Series.

After breaking Seattle hearts with a walk-off three-run home run in Tuesday’s Game 2, Alvarez once again electrified Houston’s home crowd at Minute Maid Park.

