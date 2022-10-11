  • Sierra Canyon High School guard Bronny James could one day share an NBA court with his father LeBron, who signed a lifetime contract with Nike in 2015. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is among five amateur basketball players to have signed endorsement deals with Nike, the sports apparel company announced Monday.

The younger James, who turned 18 last Thursday, is a guard at Sierra Canyon High School near Los Angeles while his father is the 37-year-old four-time NBA champion playmaker for the Los Angeles Lakers.

