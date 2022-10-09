  • A man pays condolences at Kanjuruhan Stadium, the scene of a deadly riot that killed 131 people attending a soccer game in Malang, Indonesia, last weekend. | ANTARA FOTO / ZABUR KARURU / VIA REUTERS
Malang, Indonesia – The deadly stampede at an Indonesian soccer stadium has shaken the foundations of the country’s most popular sport and was the culmination of decades of mismanagement and violence, experts say.

The tragedy a week ago that killed 131 people, including 32 children, in the aftermath of a top-tier match has forced officials and fans to confront failings in every aspect of the game in the country.

