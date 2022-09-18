  • Tottenham striker Son Heung-min celebrates his hat trick after scoring the team's sixth goal against Leicester City in London on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters, AFP-Jiji

London – Son Heung-min ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a sublime hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur crushed Leicester City 6-2 to earn a share of the Premier League league on Saturday.

Rodrigo Bentancur’s first goal for Tottenham was separating the sides in an entertaining tussle but Son, who started on the bench, exploded back to form with three goals in 14 minutes.

