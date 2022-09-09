Just days before the start of the 2022 Autumn tournament, the sumo world got some good news in the form of an all-clear to participate for stables with rikishi that had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s looking increasingly likely that all members of the top division will be ready to go when the final Tokyo meet of the year gets underway at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday.
