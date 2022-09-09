  • Ichinojo will be motivated to replicate his performance from the July Basho with more than just silverware hanging in the balance. | KYODO
    Ichinojo will be motivated to replicate his performance from the July Basho with more than just silverware hanging in the balance. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Just days before the start of the 2022 Autumn tournament, the sumo world got some good news in the form of an all-clear to participate for stables with rikishi that had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s looking increasingly likely that all members of the top division will be ready to go when the final Tokyo meet of the year gets underway at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,