  • French Rugby Federation President Bernard Laporte (left) will go on trial from Wednesday over corruption and influence-peddling charges revolving around his relationship with billionaire Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad (behind right). | AFP-JIJI
Paris – Bernard Laporte, a towering figure in French rugby, goes on trial on Wednesday on charges of corruption and influence-peddling, in a high-profile case making big waves only a year before France hosts the World Cup.

The 58-year-old former France coach is accused of favoritism in awarding a uniform sponsor contract for the national team to close friend Mohed Altrad, the billionaire owner of Top 14 champion Montpellier.

