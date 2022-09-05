  • United's Raphael Varane controls the ball during his club's match against Arsenal in Manchester, England, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
London – Antony scored in a dream debut for Manchester United as the Brazilian’s clinical strike and Marcus Rashford’s double led to a 3-1 win that ended Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season on Sunday.

Antony was making his first appearance after signing from Ajax, United manager Erik ten Hag’s former club, in an £82 million ($94 million) deal on Thursday.

