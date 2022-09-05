Zandvoort, Netherlands – World champion and runaway series leader Max Verstappen stayed cool to ride his luck and claim a dramatic victory for Red Bull — as his rivals were buried under a series of tactical errors — in a chaotic and unpredictable Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.
Amid wild celebrations at the packed Zandvoort circuit, with 105,000 orange-clad fans reveling in their hero’s triumph, the 24-year-old Dutchman took full advantage of his team’s calm decision-making in an incident-filled race to finish 4.071 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.
