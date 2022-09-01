All Blacks coach Ian Foster kept his starting lineup unchanged for his team’s Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday, backing the same players to turn the tables on the Pumas after the upset in Christchurch.
Only the bench was shaken up, with flyhalf Beauden Barrett and lock Brodie Retallick returning from injury, and hooker Codie Taylor out after lineout struggles late in New Zealand’s 25-18 loss to the Pumas last week.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.