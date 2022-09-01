  • New Zealand's Caleb Clarke (right) vies for the ball against Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia during their game in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
All Blacks coach Ian Foster kept his starting lineup unchanged for his team’s Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday, backing the same players to turn the tables on the Pumas after the upset in Christchurch.

Only the bench was shaken up, with flyhalf Beauden Barrett and lock Brodie Retallick returning from injury, and hooker Codie Taylor out after lineout struggles late in New Zealand’s 25-18 loss to the Pumas last week.

