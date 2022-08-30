  • Men's world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark hits a return against Kunlavut Vitidsarn during the final at the badminton world championships in Tokyo on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-Jiji

Kuala Lumpur – Qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics will start in May next year in China, badminton officials said Monday, as they unveiled a beefed-up calendar for the sport’s re-emergence after the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2023 season will start at the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur in January.

