  • Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix in Mogyorod, Hungary, on July 31. | AFP-JIJI
Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium – Max Verstappen will return to work with a spring in his step this weekend when he bids to tighten his grip on the Formula One world championship with a second triumph at the Belgian Grand Prix.

In the first of two “home” races for the 24-year-old Dutchman, as part of a testing post-holiday tripleheader, the defending F1 champion is excited to be racing at his favorite, old-style circuit in the Belgian Ardennes.

