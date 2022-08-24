  • Akane Yamaguchi returns a shot against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung during their first-round match at the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Reigning women’s champion and top seed Akane Yamaguchi cruised through her opening game at the world badminton championships on Tuesday, while men’s No. 1 Viktor Axelsen continued his smooth progress.

Japan’s Yamaguchi beat Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12, 21-15 in front of an appreciative home crowd in Tokyo to kick off her hunt for a second straight world title.

