  • Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad has taken just two points from its first three games. | AFP-JIJI
    Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad has taken just two points from its first three games. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Manchester – Three months ago, Liverpool stood on the brink of an unprecedented quadruple of trophies. Three games into the new season, they are yet to win a game.

A 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Monday saw Jurgen Klopp’s men leapfrogged in the fledgling English Premier League table by a Manchester United side that had spent the past week being ridiculed for losing 4-0 at Brentford.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,