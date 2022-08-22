Ygor Coelho grew up avoiding bullets in his Rio favela — now his exploits on the badminton court are inspiring Brazilians to pick up a racquet and try the sport themselves.
Coelho learned to play badminton on a dirt court set up by his father and it took him all the way to the Olympics in Rio in 2016 and again five years later in Tokyo.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.