  • Leon Edwards (right) parries a kick by Gunnar Nelson during a March 2019 UFC event at London's O2 Arena. | REUTERS
After a long, hard road to the top, Leon Edwards is ready to beat Kamaru Usman to win the UFC welterweight championship this coming Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah, providing a major boost for the burgeoning British mixed martial arts scene.

With Liverpool-born fighters Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and Molly McCann electrifying the crowd at a recent sold-out UFC event in London, British MMA is on the crest of a wave, and Edwards can put the cherry on top with a victory at UFC 278.

