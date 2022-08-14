  • Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is the first coach to have won all five of Europe's top domestic leagues. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Milan – Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Saturday that he will quit soccer management when he eventually leaves Real Madrid, ending one of the most glorious careers of the sport’s modern era.

Ancelotti had said in May that he would “probably” quit once he left Madrid, but he removed all doubt in an interview with Italian daily Il Messaggero.

