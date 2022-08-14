Milan – Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Saturday that he will quit soccer management when he eventually leaves Real Madrid, ending one of the most glorious careers of the sport’s modern era.
Ancelotti had said in May that he would “probably” quit once he left Madrid, but he removed all doubt in an interview with Italian daily Il Messaggero.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.