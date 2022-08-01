Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes’ form in Hungary on Sunday fueled his hopes of earning his first Formula One win of the season when he returns from the August break.
The Briton finished second ahead of teammate George Russell at the Hungaroring, with the pair chalking up their second successive double podium.
