  • Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-JIJI, REUTERS

Eugene, Oregon – Noah Lyles defended his 200-meter title in electric fashion in a second U.S. sprint sweep, while Shericka Jackson thwarted Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s bid for a sprint double in the women’s race at the world championships on Thursday.

After Fred Kerley led a 1-2-3 finish for Team USA in the men’s 100, Lyles made no mistakes over the longer sprint, racing home in 19.31 seconds in Eugene.

