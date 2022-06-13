Roger Federer said he is “definitely” intending to return to top-level tennis in 2023, but added that he has not made any concrete plans beyond his scheduled appearances at the Laver Cup and his home tournament in Basel, Switzerland later this year.

The former world No. 1, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July 2021, when he was knocked out of Wimbledon by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.