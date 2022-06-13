Roger Federer said he is “definitely” intending to return to top-level tennis in 2023, but added that he has not made any concrete plans beyond his scheduled appearances at the Laver Cup and his home tournament in Basel, Switzerland later this year.
The former world No. 1, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July 2021, when he was knocked out of Wimbledon by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.