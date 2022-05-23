Justin Thomas is bound to be on any list of potential contenders for major championships, yet he seemed like an unlikely victor by the time the final putt was made at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

Thomas wiped out a seven-stroke deficit from the beginning of the round and had plenty of energy for a huge tee shot in the ensuing playoff. He birdied the first two holes of a three-hole aggregate playoff to win the PGA Championship for the second time, topping Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma