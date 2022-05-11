  • Kotonowaka (left) defeats Shodai during Day 2 of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Monday. | KYODO
    Kotonowaka (left) defeats Shodai during Day 2 of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Monday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

For purists, the ideal sumo tournament will always be one in which a pair of yokozuna go unbeaten across the two weeks, before deciding the destination of the Emperor’s Cup in a titanic clash on the final day.

The sport’s ranking and match scheduling systems are set up to produce a gradual building of excitement over the course of 15 days that reaches a crescendo in the tournament’s concluding bout.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,