The 12th edition of the Hakuho Cup, a sumo competition for elementary and middle school students, took place Sunday at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.

It was the first time the event had been held in over two years, as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 11th Hakuho Cup in 2021 and the temporary postponement of this year’s meet — originally scheduled to be held at Ryogoku Kokugikan in February.

“There was a feeling of ‘long time no see,’ and ‘I’m back,'” sumo elder Magaki — better known as former yokozuna Hakuho — said at a news conference held halfway through the day’s action.

A total of 552 children between 6 and 15 years old took part in the 12-hour-long event, which included both age-segregated individual categories and a team tournament.

For the first time in its history, this year’s Hakuho Cup was an all-domestic affair, with coronavirus-related travel restrictions preventing international teams from attending.

Fourteen countries and territories, including Ukraine, Thailand, Brazil and the United States had sent athletes to the previous edition of the tournament in early 2020.

“It’s a pity the foreign teams couldn’t come,” Magaki said. “I was moved by the video messages they sent and really want to meet everyone next year.”

Those messages were played on a large screen hanging over the arena and included greetings from sumo federations in Bulgaria, Taiwan and South Korea. Former top-division wrestlers Baruto and Gagamaru spoke in the Estonian and Georgian messages, respectively.

Expressing a desire to see more international teams take part in future editions of the Hakuho Cup, Magaki said that “It would be good to have 20, 30 or 50 countries take part.”

Former yokozuna Hakuho, now known as Magaki stablemaster, applauds participants during a news conference at Ota City General Gymnasium on Sunday. | JOHN GUNNING

This year’s tournament was ostensibly closed to the public and included infection prevention measures such as temperature checks, ringside mask-wearing requirements and medal winners taking their prizes from a tray, rather than being handed them directly by Magaki.

Even with limitations in place, a large number of family members, coaches, journalists, event staff members and sponsors meant there that was still a sizable crowd in what quickly became a hot and humid arena.

Although not a Japan Sumo Association event, numerous ōzumo personnel showed up to lend support.

Many of the teams in attendance had former rikishi among their coaches, while current wrestlers including Enho, Hokuseiho and Yutakayama posed for photos, signed autographs and talked with kids taking part in the event.

Those unable to attend in person were able to follow along online, as the tournament was livestreamed, with each of the four different rings boasting its own feed.

As in years past, pachinko machine manufacturer Sankyo — perhaps best known to foreign readers as the creator of a famously weird series of commercials starring actor Nicolas Cage in the early 2000s — was the tournament’s main sponsor.

Komatsuryu Dojo was the day’s big winner in the ring, taking the team title and gold in the fifth-grade competition.

The Hakuho Cup returned on Sunday after the 2021 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. | JOHN GUNNING

The Tokyo-based club had by far the largest contingent of the day. While most teams brought between four and 10 athletes to the Hakuho Cup, Komatsuryu Dojo had an astonishing 38 kids in action at the meet.

The only disappointing aspect of the day was the lack of any girls in the competition.

The first three editions of the Hakuho Cup — held at Ohama Sumo Stadium in Osaka and Tokyo’s Ariake Coliseum — featured female competitors, but once the event moved to the JSA-owned Kokugikan that was no longer a possibility, as ōzumo rings are off-limits to women under that sport’s Shinto-linked rules.

Although regular arenas have no such restrictions, the lineup for this year’s event was settled when the Kokugikan was still the expected venue.

Even so, with women’s sumo growing both in terms of competitor numbers and athlete profile, it’s unfortunate no space was made for girls once the tournament moved to Ota Ward.

That lack of representation aside, the Hakuho Cup was once again hugely successful.

The former yokozuna’s involvement in raising the profile of underage and amateur sumo is both commendable and vitally important.

His namesake tournament remains the only international meet open to elementary school-age children from outside Japan. Without the Hakuho Cup, aspiring wrestlers around the world would have to wait until they are in their late teens to experience high-level sumo competition.

Japan is likely to remain the only country with a professional sumo organization for the foreseeable future, but an explosion in interest in the sport globally over the past decade has led to a notable growth in both club and athlete numbers in amateur sumo federations across the world.

Second-division wrestler Enho poses for a photo with a young fan at the Hakuho Cup. | JOHN GUNNING

That’s significant as participation levels have long been a major barrier between amateur sumo and its stated ambition of becoming an Olympic sport.

A lack of opportunities for children to take up sumo outside Japan has hindered efforts to overcome that obstacle through increased recruitment.

Having a legendary figure like Hakuho lend his name to an event such as this provides major motivation and incentive for those in other countries working to remedy that situation.

The opportunity to come to Japan, compete in a high-profile tournament at the home of sumo and interact with stars of the sumo world is also an invaluable recruiting tool when trying to convince young athletes to take up the sport.

The Hakuho Cup’s slogan, aimed at the children taking part, is “You are Japan’s treasure.”

In a very real sense though it’s the former yokozuna — who came to Japan himself as a child — who is the true treasure.