The Miami Dolphins acquired All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday for a package of five draft picks, including picks in the first and second round this year.

The Dolphins confirmed the trade, pending results of a physical.

Hill agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Dolphins that will pay him $120 million, including $72.2 million guaranteed, per multiple reports. The deal makes him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL, eclipsing Davante Adams’ new deal ($28.5 million annual average value) in Las Vegas. Adams’ total value of $141.25 million remains No. 1 among wideouts.

The Chiefs will receive a first-round pick (No. 29), a second-round pick (No. 50) and a fourth-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft. They also get fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft.

The Chiefs gave Hill permission to seek a trade amid stalled negotiations on a contract extension, NFL Network and ESPN reported. Hill rejected an extension that would have made him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, per the report. The implication was that the Chiefs’ offer didn’t match Adams’ haul.

Hill, who turned 28 earlier this month, is a three-time All-Pro in his six seasons in Kansas City. He has made the Pro Bowl every year he’s been in the league. He has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns in 91 games for the Chiefs. He has another 719 yards rushing with six TDs.

“It’s hard to put into words what Tyreek has meant to Chiefs Kingdom over the last six years,” Kansas City general manager Brett Veach said. “He’s a special player, one of the best in franchise history. He’s been a large part of our success, including our Super Bowl championship run. This decision was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was a necessary move in the best interest of the team, and also for Tyreek. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”

Hill earned his sixth Pro Bowl appearance in 2021 after catching 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine TDs.

“I am happy for Tyreek, he has grown as a man and player here in Kansas City,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Myself, my staff and our organization appreciate all he did for our team. This move will also benefit the Chiefs, we now have cap space and additional draft picks to grow as a football team. I wish him well as he moves forward.”

The Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft is thought to be the “deepest in a decade” at wide receiver, per Field Level Media draft analyst Mark Jarvis.