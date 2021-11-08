Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the 50th running of the New York City Marathon on Sunday, surviving a thrilling three-way battle before sprinting for the finish line, while fellow Kenyan Albert Korir won the men’s race.

Jepchirchir is the first athlete to pick up Olympic gold and win the famed five-borough race in the same year. She crossed the finish line in two hours, 22 minutes, 39 seconds, with compatriot Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh finishing second and third, respectively.

“After I won the Olympic marathon I was not expecting to win,” said Jepchirchir, who had just 13 weeks between the Tokyo Games and the marathon in New York. “I tried my best to make sure I complete my workouts, my preparations … I’m so happy today.”

American Molly Seidel, who took home bronze at the Tokyo Games, finished fourth and disclosed after the race that she broke two of her ribs a month ago and had considered withdrawing.

“Probably two weeks ago it was extremely painful and it was hindering my ability to do anything,” Seidel said.

Korir, who finished second in 2019, was 52 seconds behind the leaders at the halfway point, but had established a 17-second lead through the 35-km mark.

He leapt into the air as he broke the tape in Central Park in 2:08:22, with Moroccan Mohamed El Aaraby finishing 44 seconds behind and Italian Eyob Faniel finishing third.

“In 2021 we had some training, some races were canceled, but we keep on training,” said Korir, who did not compete last year. “When I had a chance to race in New York … I put more effort.”

Swiss racer Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair division for the fourth time in 1:31:24 and Paralympic champion Madison de Rozario was the first Australian to win the women’s wheelchair race, finishing in 1:51:01.

Sunday’s race capped a chaotic year for the marathon majors after London and Boston were moved from their traditional April dates to October due to the pandemic.

Hug, who picked up his second successive Paralympic marathon gold in Tokyo, has enjoyed a blockbuster 2021, also winning the Boston Marathon and Berlin Marathon.

“It’s definitely a crazy season,” said Hug. “The toughest season I’ve had so far.”