U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would support moving MLB’s July All-Star Game from Atlanta as a protest against Georgia’s new voting restrictions.

“I would strongly support them doing that,” Biden told ESPN. “It’s just not right. This is Jim Crow on steroids what they’re doing in Georgia.”

The state last week strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a crime to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.

Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says the law is “another step to making our elections fair and secure.”

The measure faces legal challenges from civil rights groups that contend the law is aimed at suppressing voting among Black people and other racial minorities.

Biden said that athletes were behaving responsibly in lending their voices to a protest against the law.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday declined to call for a boycott of Georgia businesses as a result of the new law.

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co. and Delta Air Lines on Wednesday joined a bid by U.S. companies to challenge the restrictions.