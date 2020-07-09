Brave Thunders' Nick Fazekas tests positive for COVID-19

Kawasaki Brave Thunders big man Nick Fazekas has tested positive for COVID-19, the B. League club announced Wednesday.

According to the team, Fazekas underwent a PCR test on Saturday, one day after he felt sick following a training session at an Arizona facility. He received the positive result Monday.

The team said the 35-year-old center does not have a fever and that his family has not shown symptoms.

The B. League officially canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season in March and Fazekas has been in his native United States since the beginning of April. The club says he has not contacted any player or staff member in person since then.

The 207-cm center is known as one of the best players in the B. League and was the MVP of the circuit’s inaugural campaign in 2016-17.

The Colorado native, who was selected by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2007 NBA Draft, naturalized in 2018 and represented Japan at last year’s FIBA World Cup in China.