Rugby

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen serves as police chief for day in Beppu

Reuters

BEPPU, OITA PREF. – New Zealand coach Steve Hansen on Thursday served as a one-day honorary chief of a police station in Beppu, where his team is training in its bid to secure a third successive Rugby World Cup title.

Hansen said in an address to police officers in the hot spring resort cityhat ensuring safety is crucial for Japan to attract even more visitors as it prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

“Hopefully, many, many people will come back as tourists and help the commercial side of the economics of Japan,” said Hansen, a former police officer.

After the speech, Hansen took to the streets around JR Beppu Station, calling on local residents and foreign tourists to abide by traffic rules.

At a tourist information center, he handed out booklets explaining Japanese regulations to foreigners.

The All Blacks, who have won the Rugby World Cup three times, defeated South Africa 23-13 in their Pool B opener in Yokohama on Saturday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

England's Ellis Genge runs with the ball against the United States in a Rugby World Cup Pool C game at Kobe Misaki Stadium on Thursday night. England won 45-7.
England trounces U.S., improves to 2-0 at Rugby World Cup
England's players got the job done with a solid 45-7 bonus-point victory over the United States at the Rugby World Cup on Thursday against a determined Eagles side. With a four-day turna...
The Wallabies' Reece Hodge, seen carrying the ball against Pool D foe Fiji on Saturday, received a three-match ban for a hit that concussed Fiji's Peceli Yato.
Banned Wallabies wing Reece Hodge says he wasn't trained on tackle protocol at RWC
Australia wing Reece Hodge revealed he hadn't been trained on World Rugby's new protocol for policing high tackles as he was suspended at the Rugby World Cup, an official report of his disciplin...
Argentina's Julian Montoya (left) and Marcos Kremer, seen after their defeat to France on Saturday at Tokyo Stadium, and their teammates seek to bounce back with a victory against Tonga.
Argentina shifts focus to Tonga after disappointing defeat to France
Argentina has done the self-criticism following an agonizing opening defeat, and has to deliver against Tonga in their must-win Rugby World Cup match on Saturday. Coach Mario Ledesma mad...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen shakes hands with Beppu Chief of Police Yufumi Sato as he is named as one-day chief of police for the Oita Prefecture city on Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , ,