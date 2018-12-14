Andreas Zagklis takes reins at FIBA

Nearly two months after longtime secretary general Patrick Baumann’s death on Oct. 13 in Buenos Aires, FIBA has appointed his successor.

At a FIBA Central Board meeting on Dec. 7 in Mies, Switzerland, Andreas Zagklis was unanimously approved as the next secretary general.

The 38-year Greek joined FIBA as its director legal services and general counsel in 2016. Before that, he was an external legal adviser for basketball’s global governing body.

A day after the board meeting, Zagklis began his new position.

“I would like to thank the Central Board members for the trust bestowed in me,” Zagklis said in a statement. “The mission is clear, to grow our sport throughout the world and unite the basketball community.

“I will serve it mindful of FIBA’s values and rich history. FIBA will continue to work hand in hand with its national member federations on male and female programs in its two Olympic disciplines as well as support wheelchair basketball.”

Zagklis said FIBA must serve an important role in governing the game around the world. It’s a mission, he stated, that FIBA will take seriously under his watch.

“In today’s competitive environment, we shall be modern administrators, prudent regulators and excellent event organizers in order to meet the high expectations of the basketball family, most notably our players, clubs, leagues, fans and partners,” he said.

Zagklis, who speaks Greek, Spanish, English, French and German, attended the Law School of the University of Athens, where he received undergraduate and graduate degrees. At the International Olympic Academy, he finished the postgraduate program in Olympic Studies.

Baumann led FIBA from 2002 until his death at age 51 from a heart attack while attending the Youth Olympics. His successor now assumes the top position after being deeply involved in the law and business aspects of the sport. He oversaw more than 1,000 cases in FIBA’s Basketball Arbitral Tribunal.

Horacio Muratore, the FIBA president, expressed the view that leadership continuity is important for the organization moving forward.

“I’m very pleased that we have chosen our fourth secretary general from among our own management team,” Muratore said. “A true basketball person, Andreas knows very well our organization and he is the right person to lead FIBA following the strategy adopted by the FIBA Congress. We are all convinced that he will put all efforts in making basketball, the most popularity sport in the world, FIBA’s vision.”