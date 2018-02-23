Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 14: A streak is broken

It was a suspenseful hockey match yesterday with the U.S. women’s team beating Canada in overtime. The triumph was the second for the Americans in Olympic play, and first in 20 years, since the inaugural women’s tournament at the 1998 Nagano Games.

Fans of Japan also cheered on the men’s Nordic combined team, which looked like they had a chance to medal for a long time, before they ended up in fourth.

A goal by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson in the sixth round of the shootout gave the United States a dramatic 3-2 victory over Canada in the women’s gold-medal game at Gangneung Hockey Centre on Thursday afternoon.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson celebrates after the United States’ victory over Canada in the Olympic women’s hockey final on Thursday in Gangneung, South Korea. | AP

Ice Time spoke to two Olympic champions — American Scott Hamilton (1984) and Britain’s Robin Cousins (1980) — at Gangneung Ice Arena this week, in the wake of Yuzuru Hanyu winning his second Olympic gold medal, to get their takes on the young superstar.

Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu’s intense mental focus, amazing physical gifts and huge popularity resonate with skating observers around the world. | AFP-JIJI

Germany delivered a superb display of cross-country skiing to glide to victory in the men’s Olympic team event on Thursday and complete a clean sweep of gold medals in the Nordic combined events at the Pyeongchang Games.

Japan’s Yoshito Watabe competes in the cross-country relay portion of the Nordic combined team event at Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre on Thursday night. Germany took home the gold, while Japan placed fourth overall. | REUTERS

Netherlands’ silver medallists Antoinette de Jong, Marrit Leenstra, Lotte van Beek and Ireen Wust, Japan’s gold medallists Miho Takagi, Ayaka Kikuchi, Ayano Sato, and Nana Takagi, and USA’s bronze medallists Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe, Mia Manganello and Carlijn Schoutens pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the speed skating women’s team pursuit at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza . | AFP-JIJI

Pilot Simone Bertazzo of Italy (center) leads his team as they start the 4-man bobsleigh training session. | AFP-JIJI

A goal is scored by Canada in the women’s gold medal ice hockey match between Canada and the U.S. | AFP-JIJI

Canada’s Mike Riddle competes in a run of the men’s ski halfpipe final. | AFP-JIJI

Russia’s Aleksandr Shulginov and Poland’s Bartosz Konopko crash in the men’s 500m short track speed skating quarter-final event. | AFP-JIJI

Gold medallist Sweden’s Andre Myhrer covers his face with his national flag as he celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men’s slalom. | AFP-JIJI

North Korean cheerleaders attend the men’s slalom at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre. | AFP-JIJI

