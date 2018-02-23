Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 14: A streak is broken
It was a suspenseful hockey match yesterday with the U.S. women’s team beating Canada in overtime. The triumph was the second for the Americans in Olympic play, and first in 20 years, since the inaugural women’s tournament at the 1998 Nagano Games.
Fans of Japan also cheered on the men’s Nordic combined team, which looked like they had a chance to medal for a long time, before they ended up in fourth.
A goal by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson in the sixth round of the shootout gave the United States a dramatic 3-2 victory over Canada in the women’s gold-medal game at Gangneung Hockey Centre on Thursday afternoon.
Ice Time spoke to two Olympic champions — American Scott Hamilton (1984) and Britain’s Robin Cousins (1980) — at Gangneung Ice Arena this week, in the wake of Yuzuru Hanyu winning his second Olympic gold medal, to get their takes on the young superstar.
Germany delivered a superb display of cross-country skiing to glide to victory in the men’s Olympic team event on Thursday and complete a clean sweep of gold medals in the Nordic combined events at the Pyeongchang Games.