The Paralympics' original purpose to rehabilitate World War II veterans with disabilities is still relevant today, as many of their successors maimed in more recent conflicts thrive in the competitive atmosphere.

Ukrainian Paralympians took up this theme saying they hoped their exploits would encourage veterans seriously wounded in the ongoing war with Russia to forge a career in Paralympic sports.

One, Yevhenii Korinets, competed at the Paris Games that closed on Sunday. A former professional volleyball player who lost a leg on the front line, he returned to his first love in the sitting volleyball version.

"His example, like that of other Paralympians, can inspire many veterans who have been wounded," said Ukraine's Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi.

"It shows the possibility of a full life after injury is very real."

Korinets did not win gold but two other former veterans did.

South Africa-born British cyclist Jaco van Gass won two and New Zealand-born Australian canoeist Curtis McGrath took a gold to add to successes in previous Games.

Both had limbs amputated as a result of serious wounds they suffered on tours of duty in Afghanistan, with McGrath showing steely determination by remarking just after losing both his legs in 2012: "I will go to the Paralympics."

Dr. Colin Preece, a chartered psychologist who worked for British charity Help For Heroes, which aids veterans with, among other things, their mental and physical health, said para sport was a natural fit for former military operatives.

"Fundamentally veterans joined the military to look after people, look after the country and the population in the country," he said in a phone interview.

"They have a love of competition, a love for representing their country.

"Sport gives them the ability to look after others and enrich their own lives."

Preece, who prior to Help For Heroes worked for U.K. Police Services helping serving and injured officers, said the benefits worked two ways.

"I think when soldiers become injured and have to often leave the military it causes problems in readjusting identity," he said.

"You transition from being a serving military person to a civilian life, but not only that but being a disabled civilian.

"Sport can be very therapeutic it can focus direction and give a sense of identity."

Preece, who is head of mental health at Teladoc Health U.K., a global remote delivery medical company, said the veterans also possess skill sets ideal for the challenges of para sports.

"Military people can transition really well into sport," he said.

"Determination, self reliance and also being a team player, listening to coaches and learning from them.

"There is also leadership and logistical planning."

Preece says the latter is especially useful when it comes to para sports and trips abroad.

"It is hard enough for any athlete to arrange going to an event in a foreign country and taking part," he said. "But imagine doing that with a disability.

"All the logistics, the travel things become a real challenge in themselves.

"Military people have the ability to plan and have the self confidence to accept the many challenges to overcome."

Again Preece said there were positives for the veterans.

"There are so many aspects that bring them psychological benefits," he said.

The Paralympics have been credited with globally breaking down barriers in terms of prejudice against the disabled — and in encouraging governments to introduce measures to make their daily lives easier.

Preece says helping to change old-fashioned attitudes is a natural for the veterans.

"We have had over the years some very important influential Paralympians and disabled people who have helped move society's attitude dramatically in the United Kingdom," he said.

"So as a result of that there are more opportunities to be involved, and I think the veterans see their potential to shape the narrative to give understanding and to make a difference for disabled people."