  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. | SAUDI PRESS AGENCY / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. | SAUDI PRESS AGENCY / VIA REUTERS

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week visited the Middle East for a short, three-country trip that was intended to facilitate the transformation of relations with that region.

Tokyo has long depended on the Gulf states for energy supplies, a dependence that has assumed greater significance amid supply disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Middle East countries are eager to develop and diversify their economies, reducing dependence on oil and gas for revenue, which provides for more than half their national incomes. Japan can assist in that transition and that assistance can be the fulcrum of a new relationship for both Japan and regional partners.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW