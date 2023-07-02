  • Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses members of the military in Moscow on Tuesday to pay honor to those his government credits with upholding order during the recent mutiny. | SPUTNIK / POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses members of the military in Moscow on Tuesday to pay honor to those his government credits with upholding order during the recent mutiny. | SPUTNIK / POOL / VIA REUTERS

The recent mutiny attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary army has undoubtedly weakened Vladimir Putin personally: He publicly promised a forceful response and a harsh punishment for the “traitors,” then accepted a compromise brokered by Belarussian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and allowed Prigozhin to leave the country unpunished, with pretty much his entire force.

The more important question, however, is whether the turbulence has weakened the system that runs Russia.

Alexey Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader who has never led a violent riot, wrote in a Twitter thread that he learned of Prigozhin’s escapade while on trial for a seemingly endless list of offenses against the government:

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW