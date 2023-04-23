  • Rare earth magnets are displayed at the Green Cycle Systems Corp. plant, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric, in the city of Chiba. | BLOOMBERG
    Rare earth magnets are displayed at the Green Cycle Systems Corp. plant, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric, in the city of Chiba. | BLOOMBERG

In one of the most iconic scenes of The Graduate, Dustin Hoffman’s young character, Benjamin Braddock, gets some unsolicited investment advice from a family friend: “plastics.”

Replay that scene today and feckless Benjamin might hear a different word: magnets. In recent years, the humble magnet has become utterly essential to a number of modern industries, from electric vehicles to wind turbines. It’s a high-tech building block upon which fortunes will be made.

The little-known story of how magnets came to conquer the world is about more than exotic metals and cutting-edge research. Increasingly, it’s the tale of geopolitics, with growing tensions between China and the United States a central part of the story.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW