  • Within two months of being released by OpenAI, ChatGPT saw the number of people using it top 100 million worldwide. | BLOOMBERG
    Within two months of being released by OpenAI, ChatGPT saw the number of people using it top 100 million worldwide. | BLOOMBERG

The once-abstract debate over artificial intelligence — is it the greatest tool to benefit humankind or our machine overlord? — has become more real and more urgent with the development of ChatGPT.

The distant dream of a “thinking machine” has become a must-have component of every digital device and service.

The speed of the technology’s development has meant that governments are playing catch-up when addressing AI. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he wants to put AI on the agenda for the Group of Seven summit he is hosting next month. That is a much-needed step toward understanding and hopefully harnessing this incredible, yet potentially disruptive and destructive, technology.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW