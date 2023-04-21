The once-abstract debate over artificial intelligence — is it the greatest tool to benefit humankind or our machine overlord? — has become more real and more urgent with the development of ChatGPT.

The distant dream of a “thinking machine” has become a must-have component of every digital device and service.

The speed of the technology’s development has meant that governments are playing catch-up when addressing AI. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he wants to put AI on the agenda for the Group of Seven summit he is hosting next month. That is a much-needed step toward understanding and hopefully harnessing this incredible, yet potentially disruptive and destructive, technology.