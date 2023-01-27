  • Members of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation attend a rally ahead of wage negotiations in Tokyo in March 2018. | BLOOMBERG
    Members of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation attend a rally ahead of wage negotiations in Tokyo in March 2018. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Inflation is the modern era’s “Black Ships” that forced Japan to open trade with the U.S. 170 years ago, according to the head of the country’s leading business lobby.

Just as the armed fleet of Commodore Matthew Perry forced modernization, another foreign intervention, in the form of higher energy and food prices, will break stagnant wages out of a three-decade slumber.

That’s the theory, at least. It’s tempting to believe it after news that Fast Retailing Co.’s Uniqlo is raising domestic salaries by as much as 40%. Tadashi Yanai, founder of the fast-fashion giant and one of the country’s richest men, says he wants to shake up a corporate culture that’s become staid and attract ambitious, younger workers. Media reports on similar steps by names such as Suntory Holdings Ltd. and Canon Inc. suggest a trend.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW