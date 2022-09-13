  • Kazuo Inamori, a giant of postwar Japanese industry, was obsessed with improving management, boosting engagement and making workers happier. He died last month at the age of 90. | REUTERS
    Kazuo Inamori, a giant of postwar Japanese industry, was obsessed with improving management, boosting engagement and making workers happier. He died last month at the age of 90. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The world of management is abuzz about the idea of “quiet quitting” — the Gen Z, TikTok-boosted term for doing nothing more at work than the job description demands.

Of course, there’s nothing new about this phenomenon — if Gen Z knew how to dial a call, they would understand the age-old concept of “phoning it in.” The inability to inspire worker buy-in has been a challenge for organizations for decades.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,