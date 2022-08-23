Industrial China is alive and well despite concerns of an economic slowdown. It just doesn’t look like it did before — or at least, what everyone is used to.

Recent data this month has shown a dismal picture: Industrial output rose 3.8% from a year earlier, which was below expectations, fixed investment grew slower than forecast and credit, usually a sign the economy is pushing through, was weak. Property sector figures, long taken as an indication that authorities were going to keep developers’ debt-fueled building extravaganza on course, were depressing all around. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its gross domestic product forecast for China’s economy, lowering its projection for this year to 3% from 3.3% earlier.