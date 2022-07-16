Despite having left office two years ago, the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will have important and palpable consequences for Japan.
In many ways, he reset the course of contemporary Japan. Yet, for all that he accomplished during his record-setting tenure, a considerable part of his agenda remains undone and his death deprives those who continue to seek those objectives of their most passionate, committed and capable advocate.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.