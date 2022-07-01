This week, NATO week held one of the most important summits in the trans-Atlantic security alliance’s history.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called it a “historic and transformative” meeting that produced a commitment to strengthen defenses against a revisionist Russia. Its new Strategic Concept, its guiding framework, highlighted the unity of global challenges, identifying China as a threat for the first time. And to respond to this new threat environment, NATO is developing a new relationship with its Asia-Pacific partners, one that ensure joint cooperation on issues of shared concern.
