    U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attend the NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. | REUTERS
This week, NATO week held one of the most important summits in the trans-Atlantic security alliance’s history.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called it a “historic and transformative” meeting that produced a commitment to strengthen defenses against a revisionist Russia. Its new Strategic Concept, its guiding framework, highlighted the unity of global challenges, identifying China as a threat for the first time. And to respond to this new threat environment, NATO is developing a new relationship with its Asia-Pacific partners, one that ensure joint cooperation on issues of shared concern.

