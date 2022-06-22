  • The president of the International Red Cross, Peter Maurer (left), and Austria's international affairs minister, Alexander Schallenberg, hold a news conference prior to the start of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Meeting in Vienna on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    The president of the International Red Cross, Peter Maurer (left), and Austria's international affairs minister, Alexander Schallenberg, hold a news conference prior to the start of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Meeting in Vienna on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

VIENNA/WELLINGTON – Austria and New Zealand may be far apart geographically, but we are connected by shared values and principles.

Particularly relevant today is our longstanding opposition to nuclear weapons and our shared concern about the lack of progress on nuclear disarmament.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,