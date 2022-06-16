  • U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after the Federal Open Market Committee raised its main interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG
Ben Bernanke, who led the Federal Reserve during the global financial crisis, observed that the art of setting monetary policy was 98% talk and 2% action.

A significant rebalancing of that equation would be welcome after communications upheavals this week roiled markets and seemed to reveal a high degree of anxiety among central bankers. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell pledged to conquer inflation, and effectively conceded a recession may be the price for doing so, the process of getting to that point was messy.

