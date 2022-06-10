  • A Chinese J-16 fighter jet was recently involved in an incident involving an Australian patrol aircraft. The aggressive nature of the interception has some in Japan calling for increased defense spending. | TAIWAN'S MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE / VIA WIKIMEDIA
This week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet approved the government’s economic and fiscal policy guidelines, commonly called the Big-Boned Policy Outline.

Has Kishida decided to increase Japan’s defense budget to the NATO level of 2% of gross domestic product?

