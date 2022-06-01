  • While the Japanese were once more risk adverse than their Western counterparts when it comes to employment, the country’s society is changing with many younger people no longer desiring jobs for life. | REUTERS
    While the Japanese were once more risk adverse than their Western counterparts when it comes to employment, the country’s society is changing with many younger people no longer desiring jobs for life. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Japan has been a little bemused to find that a long-running family-favorite TV show, known here as “Hajimete no Otsukai” (“My First Errand”), has suddenly achieved international fame on Netflix as “Old Enough.”

The program, which features preschoolers running errands by themselves, has triggered worldwide debate about parenting standards. One article in the U.K. blasted the reality TV show as “bizarre,” quoting a child psychologist who described it as “exploitative and dangerous.” NPR felt compelled to warn parents not to let their offspring emulate kids on the show lest they run foul of local laws.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,