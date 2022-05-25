  • It’s still early, but contact-tracing efforts and analysis of the monkeypox’s genome offer hope that this outbreak can be contained. | REUTERS
    It’s still early, but contact-tracing efforts and analysis of the monkeypox’s genome offer hope that this outbreak can be contained. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

In just the past few weeks, at least 92 confirmed and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported across Europe, Canada, Israel, the U.S. and Australia. And that number stands to grow as surveillance expands, Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization said recently.

This is concerning, but no reason for anyone to panic. The global response to these case clusters is so far working as it should. Scientists are sequencing and analyzing the genes of virus samples. Public health agencies are tracking down people who might have been exposed. Education efforts are under way to make health care workers and any vulnerable communities aware of the outbreak. And governments are preparing to deploy vaccines and antivirals as needed.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,