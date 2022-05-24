Winning power is the easy part of politics. It’s what you do with it that counts.
That’s going to be the challenge for Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, after a striking election victory Saturday that has swept the right-of-center Liberal-National coalition from power after nine years.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.