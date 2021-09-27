As the drama unfolds in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election, one group has a particularly heavy stake in the outcomes: Japan’s opposition parties.

While hardly monolithic, the opposition has a reason to coalesce in the coming weeks with the Lower House election forthcoming. They are currently formulating strategies to erode the ruling LDP-Komeito coalition’s supermajority in the Lower House, but that will prove difficult without knowing who their principal opponent will be. Will it be the reform-minded vaccine czar Taro Kono or former internal affairs minister Seiko Noda; the establishment favorite Fumio Kishida; or the right wing’s new champion Sanae Takaichi?

Each candidate brings different risks and opportunities for the opposition parties. There are certainly individuals the opposition would rather face than others. Understanding why is important, because LDP politicians are also vetting the same thing as they consider who they choose to lead them through the upcoming Lower House election.

Although opposition candidates have won recent high-profile municipal races and parliamentary by-elections, Japan’s opposition parties have not been able to take advantage of a weakening Suga administration in building concrete policy platforms and galvanizing lasting support from the public.

Rather than energizing the Japanese public to vote for who they do want, opposition parties will focus on convincing the people to vote against who they do not want. The operative notion here is that if the LDP becomes unacceptable, the opposition becomes the viable alternative by default. While that is hardly a foundation for a stable base of support, it will be the best they can hope to muster in such a short time.

For that reason, certain LDP candidates make for better targets than others, and depending on who wins, the opposition parties will have a more difficult time than others this upcoming election.

Sanae Takaichi: the opposition’s favorite

For the opposition, the best outcome of the LDP presidential race is for Sanae Takaichi to win. From an opposition party point of view, she is the gift that keeps on giving.

She is a hard-line conservative, and while her ideas may play well within the LDP, it’s a stretch to say they are representative of Japanese society as a whole. Prioritizing right-wing initiatives contributed to Shinzo Abe’s failure in his first attempt at prime minister in 2006, and the opposition will be rubbing their hands in hopes that Takaichi foolishly brings that same approach with her if she wins.

Takaichi is also an Abe protege, meaning that the opposition can label her as nothing more than a reboot of the previous administration. If the public feels at all disaffected by the Abe government that was in charge for the past eight of nine years, the opportunity is there for the opposition to brand Takaichi as nothing more than Abe’s underling.

Takaichi is also untested. She has not had to weather real policy challenges or answer for difficult decisions. Opposition parties may not be able to capitalize on this before the Lower House election comes, but rest assured, they will try to pick her apart as soon as the legislature reopens. The thing about Japanese politics is that there is always another election around the corner, and the opposition parties will be keeping the 2022 Upper House elections in their sights.

This makes Takaichi a liability for many LDP politicians. Those who are worried about their chances in the Lower House election will be loath to back such a polarizing candidate. Even some who agree with her policies may give their own political survival the priority in casting their votes for another option.

Fumio Kishida: the symbol of the LDP old guard

If Fumio Kishida wins the LDP presidential election, it will not be because he is the most popular option or because his ideas were the most reflective of the party as a whole; rather, it will be because he is the best fit for the LDP system. He is a faction head who played by all the old rules to position himself for the country’s top job, and the party may reward him for it.

That fact is something the opposition parties could exploit. If Kishida wins, they can portray him as nothing more than a product of the LDP’s political apparatus. They can make the argument that the LDP continues to represent “business-as-usual” despite an on-going pandemic and contemporary needs. Although that is not the strongest play, it is the only one that could work with the squeaky-clean, drama-free Kishida.

Kishida does have an ability to counter this, given his penchant for walking the tight-rope between anti-establishment and rule-follower. Despite the more conservative views he is parroting during the LDP presidential campaign, Kishida is a center-left politician. If he wins the presidency, Kishida can shift back to a centrist policy platform for the Lower House election. He can signal that shift in who he picks for his Cabinet upon taking office.

Taro Kono and Seiko Noda: the dangerous reformers

The two candidates the opposition parties least want to see win the party presidency are Taro Kono and Seiko Noda, since both are reformers. For either of them to win would represent a rebranding of the LDP that upends the opposition parties’ “we must change the status quo” election strategy. The opposition would have to argue the merit of their own ideas against the new administration’s policies at a time when it will be enjoying its honeymoon period. That does not bode well for opposition parties.

Kono also brings the added benefit of popularity among a large swath of the Japanese public. Kono is polling well above any other option in media surveys, and none of the opposition party leaders can come close to matching his public opinion ratings.

Meanwhile, Noda is problematic because with her policy preferences, she could quite easily fit into the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan or other opposition parties. It would be difficult for the opposition to advertise a policy platform that is distinguishable from Noda’s.

So, is one more dangerous than the other to the opposition? Some might suggest that a Kono victory merely offers a promise of reform while a Noda victory would demonstrate that reform has already arrived. Under that premise, perhaps Noda could be more threatening to the opposition, but whoever wins the LDP presidential race still needs to lead the party. Kono is better equipped to do that based on his experience and policy views that balance closer to the party line. Noda is an outlier with few sources of power, and it would be difficult for her to keep the LDP heavyweights in line.

Many in the LDP are aware of this dynamic and will therefore look to back Kono or Noda despite the risk they may bring to the traditional LDP way of business. Many will cast their votes for the reformers to propel them through the Lower House election, much to the chagrin of Japan’s opposition parties.

Michael MacArthur Bosack is the special adviser for government relations at the Yokosuka Council on Asia-Pacific Studies. He previously served in the Japanese government as a Mansfield fellow.