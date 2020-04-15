An homage to Trump

Because now the COVID-19 pandemic is centered in the United States, and as an homage to President Donald Trump’s weeks of irresponsibly belittling the gravity of the disease in the face of World Health Organization warnings throughout January, February and early March — comparing it to seasonal flu garnished with false promises of its transient nature — we should rechristen COVID-19 the “America flu.” Even better, we can Germanize the spelling of “America” to make it look more menacing on paper: Amerika flu.

Or not.

Nakano Ward, Tokyo

