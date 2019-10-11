Compliments for Japan from a rugby fan

Thank you Japan for a great few weeks’ visit for the Rugby World Cup. You’ve been incredibly friendly, so welcoming and helpful to us as we traveled around your cities and nature by rail, bus and subway.

The global rugby family is passionate about our sport — we sing songs, we wear brightly themed clothing from our countries, we like beer (a lot!) and we’re pretty loud at times.

Not only did you indulge us in these activities, many Japanese people joined in, took selfies with us, gave us gifts, swapped mementoes, shared a beer and a laugh. My family had a great time and we bow to your generosity and kindness. Sayonara.

DUBLIN

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.



IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5 GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES