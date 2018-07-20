Japan automakers’ dominance is fading

The Japanese automobile industry is led by the “Big Three” of Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., which are supported by leading car parts manufacturers including Denso Corp. and Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Although Japanese automakers combined have established a dominant global position in terms of the number of cars sold, their foothold is being eroded quietly by German automotive part producers such as Robert Bosch GmbH and Continental AG.

These German companies are starting to overwhelm the Japanese auto industry in the field of autonomous driving technology, the most advanced automotive engineering field. A weak point of the Japanese car manufacturers has now cropped up: They have concentrated too heavily on engines, transmissions and other drivetrain components on the strength of their manufacturing expertise. Their closely knit keiretsu system binding carmakers and their suppliers has made them unable to pursue open innovations.

An executive in charge of human resources at a major automaker has lamented that since around last summer, young engineers have left the company one after another, and the exodus has no end in sight. Those who have left, he says, are invariably electronics engineers specializing in semiconductors, sensors and the designing of electronic circuits.

While some of them have landed new jobs at Japanese electronics companies, the executive says, a majority of them have moved to German manufacturers of automotive components. Indeed, there has been a conspicuous increase in help-wanted ads run by Japanese subsidiaries of German auto parts makers in placement magazines for engineers. Those who have left Japanese firms say that they want to work on the state-of-the-art technology for self-driving cars.

During the past four to five years, Japanese car manufacturers have drastically increased their purchase of components related to the “advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS)” from the “Mega Three” German suppliers — Bosch, Continental and ZF-TRW. Needless to say, ADAS holds the key to successfully developing the next generation of self-driven automobiles.

ADAS includes technologies for the advanced emergency braking (AEB) system, the lane-keeping support system, the adaptive cruise control (ACC) system to maintain a proper distance from the vehicle in front and the advanced front-lighting system (AFS) to adjust headlight beams in response to vehicle movements.

Some of these ADAS technologies are known to have been incorporated into the EyeSight system developed by Subaru Corp. and the I-Activsense system of Mazda Motor Corp. An auto industry insider points out, however, that neither of these firms can build driving support systems without certain components and software from Continental.

Although Subaru and Mazda have achieved high standards of their own in the development of internal combustion engines, they do not have solid engineering bases for autonomous driving and electronic equipment.

Continental supplies ADAS-related parts and components to all Japanese automakers except Daihatsu Motor Co., while Bosch does the same for Toyota, Nissan and Honda.

Toyota’s fundamental policy has long been to develop and produce new technologies and products on its own and when and where outside sources are needed, it has collaborated with Denso, the world’s second-ranking auto parts manufacturer, and Aishin Seiki Co., which ranks seventh. When it comes to ADAS and self-driving, however, Toyota’s technological base has proven to be weak, forcing it to rely on supply from German manufacturers.

Already the Japanese auto industry as a whole relies on German supply sources for 30 percent of ADAS sensors and 25 percent of electronic control units. A high-ranking Toyota engineer has admitted that Japan’s reliance on the German parts industry is certain to increase as the autonomous driving technologies move from the present Level 2, in which a car is driven primarily by a human with self-driving used in a limited scale such as on expressways, to Level 3, in which ADAS controls acceleration, steering and braking with the driver intervening only when necessary.

Another Toyota insider said that the Japanese automakers excessively invested human and monetary resources in development and advancement of technologies related to the powertrain. Indeed, Japan has heightened its global competitiveness by improving fuel consumption and reducing toxic exhaust fumes, noise and vibration.

In the 1970s, Honda became the first to clear what had been seen as unattainably stringent emission standards set by the U.S. Clean Air Act. In 1973, when the oil crisis sharply pushed up gasoline prices, fuel-efficient Japanese cars boosted their market share in North America. And in 1997, Toyota launched the Prius, the world’s first hybrid car combining a gasoline engine and an electric motor, with the dual purpose of protecting the environment and saving energy.

Ironically, however, these success stories have led the Japanese car manufacturers to further pursue their strategies of developing better powertrains, causing them to lag behind in the field of self-driving and other digital driving technologies.

In stark contrast, the three major German automakers of Volkswagen AG, Daimler-Benz AG and BMW AG rely more on Bosch and other independent component manufacturers than on their internal resources for the advanced elemental technology and other technical innovations. This has resulted in a peaceful coexistence between the automakers and parts suppliers.

The Mega Three component suppliers of Germany have acquired the ability to not only develop and manufacture such state-of-the-art products as extremely high-frequency radars, image recognition cameras, steering angle sensors, wheel sensors and torque sensors but also package these products with software for delivery to automakers.

Technological development in similar fields is also being pursued in Japan by such companies as Sony Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. and Rohm Co. The trouble is, however, that they have pushed their own programs independently and as a result have failed to come up with packages that satisfy different automobile manufacturers.

Another shortcoming is that since they have not had much experience in working jointly with automakers, they cannot meet the automakers’ specific needs like coping with vibration, shocks, humidity and temperature — conditions incomparably more severe than those required of home electronic appliances.

In March this year, Toyota announced that it will establish a new R&D company for autonomous driving, Toyota Research Institute Advanced Development (TRI-AD), jointly with Denso and Aishin Seiki. But its R&D activities will be limited to within companies of the Toyota group. Besides, the amount of money to be invested will be about ¥300 billion, a far cry from ¥1 trillion each being spent by Google LLS and Apple Inc. for autonomous driving.

Companies like Hitachi and Panasonic are trying to catch up with the German Mega Three through their subsidiaries specializing in the automotive field. But there is a huge gap between them and the German Mega Three in their ability to invest in research and development.

China, meanwhile, is pushing a government-led program to build an experimental city where self-driving cars will be tested. The three German component manufacturers are joining hands with local automakers such as Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. to accelerate demonstration tests under this project.

All these seem to indicate that a real crisis is creeping up on the Japanese automobile industry.

